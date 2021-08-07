Left Menu

ASEAN special envoy on Myanmar says he is planning visit, no date set

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 07-08-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 13:29 IST
Myanmar flag Image Credit: ANI
Brunei Second Foreign Affairs Minister Erywan Yusof said on Saturday he will visit Myanmar in his new role as special envoy for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), although no date was set yet.

Erywan was appointed a special envoy earlier this week to try to resolve the crisis in Myanmar by opening dialogue and overseeing humanitarian aid.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

