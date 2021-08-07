ASEAN special envoy on Myanmar says he is planning visit, no date set
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 07-08-2021
Brunei Second Foreign Affairs Minister Erywan Yusof said on Saturday he will visit Myanmar in his new role as special envoy for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), although no date was set yet.
Erywan was appointed a special envoy earlier this week to try to resolve the crisis in Myanmar by opening dialogue and overseeing humanitarian aid.
