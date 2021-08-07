Left Menu

German coach suspended for hitting horse

That cost German athlete Annika Schleu a chance at winning the gold medal.The International Modern Pentathlon Union says it reviewed footage showing Raisner appearing to strike the horse ... It wasnt immediately clear if she had been supposed to have any role in Saturdays mens competition in modern pentathlon.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 13:36 IST
German coach suspended for hitting horse
Tokyo 2020 logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

A German coach has been suspended after she was filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the Olympic women's modern pentathlon competition.

TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the showjumping round. That cost German athlete Annika Schleu a chance at winning the gold medal.

The International Modern Pentathlon Union says it reviewed footage showing Raisner ''appearing to strike the horse ... with her fist'' and that ''her actions were deemed to be in violation of (the rules).'' Raisner's suspension only applies for the rest of the Tokyo Olympics, which end Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear if she had been supposed to have any role in Saturday's men's competition in modern pentathlon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021