German coach suspended for hitting horse

A German coach has been suspended after she was filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the Olympic women's modern pentathlon competition.

TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the showjumping round. That cost German athlete Annika Schleu a chance at winning the gold medal.

The International Modern Pentathlon Union says it reviewed footage showing Raisner ''appearing to strike the horse ... with her fist'' and that ''her actions were deemed to be in violation of (the rules).'' Raisner's suspension only applies for the rest of the Tokyo Olympics, which end Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear if she had been supposed to have any role in Saturday's men's competition in modern pentathlon.

