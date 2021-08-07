Left Menu

PM Modi to hold meetings with Council of Ministers next week, likely to discuss Centre's vision for India

In a first after the Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings with his Council of Ministers next week and is likely to discuss the Central government's future course of action.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 13:57 IST
PM Modi to hold meetings with Council of Ministers next week, likely to discuss Centre's vision for India
PM Narendra Modi will hold a cabinet meet starting this Tuesday. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a first after the Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings with his Council of Ministers next week and is likely to discuss the Central government's future course of action. Sources in the government said that a detailed briefing followed by a plan of action is expected to be charted out in the three-day meeting beginning August 10.

This would be the first time since the Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion that PM Modi is holding a long meeting of the Council of Ministers stretched up to three days. The senior ministers in the government confirmed that they have been asked to come prepared with details of the works done by their ministries.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Parliament Annexe amid the Parliament's monsoon session. According to the sources, the government is expected to hold deliberations on its future course of actions and the schemes that need to be implemented to ease the lives of people.

Sources also added that ministers will be briefed about the Centre's vision for the next three years. There would be a thrust on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and ways to counter challenges posed by COVID-19, they added. They said that ministries need to tailor their schemes for those states where Assembly polls will be held in the next three years.

"There is so much the Modi government wants to do and each ministry is expected to deliver on certain schemes. These meetings will lay the foundation of what the government is expected to do in the next three years. In between, there are many state elections. The ministries, too, need to tailor their schemes for those states as well," stated the source. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021