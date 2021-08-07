Left Menu

Olympics-Water polo-U.S. women take gold with win over Spain

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 14:01 IST
The United States beat Spain to win the gold medal in the women's water polo competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Spain was awarded silver, while Hungary earned bronze after beating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team earlier in the day.

