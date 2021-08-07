Olympics-Water polo-U.S. women take gold with win over Spain
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 14:01 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The United States beat Spain to win the gold medal in the women's water polo competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Spain was awarded silver, while Hungary earned bronze after beating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team earlier in the day.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- Hungary
- The United States
- Tokyo Olympics
- Russian Olympic Committee
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hungary to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for healthcare workers -PM
Vaccinations slowing spread of COVID-19 cases in Spain -minister
Vaccinations slowing spread of COVID-19 cases in Spain - minister
Germany tightens rules for unvaccinated travellers from Spain, Netherlands
As Spain swelters and COVID cases grow, pool renting app thrives