Kerala govt's helpline for women crosses 2 lakh call mark

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the number of calls received at the helpline facility for women called 'Mitra 181', has crossed two lakh mark and urged more people to utilise the service when they are in distress.

Of the total calls received at the emergency helpline, 90,000 callers were provided the service, he said in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

'Mitra 181' is a project launched in 2017 to ensure the safety and welfare of women.

The Kerala State Women's Development Corporation (KSWDC), a public sector undertaking under the Women and Child Development, runs the 24 x 7 emergency helpline service.

Detailing the features of the helpline, the Chief Minister said all the staff in the control room are women with professional qualifications in law and social work.

Besides counselling for those who need the service of police, ambulance, hospital and legal aid are being provided in coordination with various departments.

The designated persons, who attend the calls would listen to the problems of every caller and follow up the matter until a proper solution is found and ensure that justice is done, he said.

Of the total 60,000 calls, which were effectively dealt with and solutions were found, 20,000 were related to domestic harassment, he said.

Concerned officials are trying to provide maximum support to women and children, who are seeking help in 'Mitra', the CM said adding that the service of major hospitals, police stations and ambulance are also available immediately by dialing the toll free number 181.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)