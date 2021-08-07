Illegal meat shops closed in Tiruppur, HC told

As many as 26 meat shops, which were functioning without permission in the Tirupur Corporation limits have been ordered to be closed, the Madras High Court has been informed.

In his recent report, the Commissioner of Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation stated that 368 meat shops were functioning within the limits of the Tiruppur Corporation selling a variety of meat.

Advertisement

Of them, 342 shops had due permission and 26 shops did not have any permission and the Corporation had issued notices under Sections 360, 361, and 414 of Tiruppur Corporation Act, 2008 to them and they had been closed.

The report also stated that the unauthorized fruit and vegetable shops had also been removed in terms of the order of this court passed earlier.

Recording the submissions, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu closed a PIL writ petition from K Gopinath The petitioner prayed for a direction to authorities concerned to consider his representation dated August 18, 2020, and take necessary action to remove the illegal shops selling meat, beef, chicken and pork within the limits of Tiruppur Corporation area and strictly follow the procedures until the covid-19 pandemic subsided in Tiruppur region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)