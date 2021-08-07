Left Menu

Thai police detain man over death of Swiss tourist

Thai police on Saturday said that a man had been taken into custody for the death of a Swiss tourist on the island of Phuket earlier this week. The suspect is a 27-year-old native of Phuket, two police sources told Reuters. A news conference with more details of the investigation is scheduled for Sunday.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 07-08-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 15:34 IST
Thai police detain man over death of Swiss tourist
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thai police on Saturday said that a man had been taken into custody for the death of a Swiss tourist on the island of Phuket earlier this week. "In Phuket, we have good news. It's finished," police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk told reporters.

He said a suspect had been detained, but did not give further details when responding to questions from reporters. The body of a 57-year-old Swiss tourist was found on Thursday near a waterfall on the resort island, with signs she had died of unnatural causes, officials said on Friday.

The woman arrived on the island on July 13 under the "Phuket Sandbox" scheme, a pilot project to allow in vaccinated foreign tourists to help revive a sector decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspect is a 27-year-old native of Phuket, two police sources told Reuters.

A news conference with more details of the investigation is scheduled for Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021