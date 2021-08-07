Left Menu

Son of COVID patient arrested for sexual assault on nurse in Andhra Pradesh

In another case of alleged sexual assault in the COVID ward, the son of a COVID patient attacked a nurse in RIMS Hospital Ongole at Prakasam District, informed Sub Inspector of police Rafi on Saturday.

ANI | Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-08-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 15:46 IST
Son of COVID patient arrested for sexual assault on nurse in Andhra Pradesh
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In another case of alleged sexual assault in the COVID ward, the son of a COVID patient attacked a nurse in RIMS Hospital Ongole at Prakasam District, informed Sub Inspector of police Rafi on Saturday. The accused is arrested the next day and sent for a remand, said Rafi.

Police said that on 1st August at 8 PM, the nurse was about to leave after the duty, the son of a COVID patient started brawling with the nurse alleging that the nurse did not properly fix the mask of his mother, police further said. The accused allegedly hit on her back. The furious nurse slapped him. The brawl grew bigger resulting in a big fight and other people in the ward came in to rescue both of them, police said.

Based on the complaint by the nurse and hospital authorities, Police have filed a sexual assault case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the man and have sent him to judicial remand. On July 15, Delhi Police had arrested two patients from a COVID-care centre in the national capital after they allegedly sexually assaulted a minor at the facility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021