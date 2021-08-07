Delhi police builds makeshift wall outside Red Fort

Left Menu

The Delhi Police has erected a wall of shipping containers at the main gate of Red Fort for security reasons ahead of Independence Day celebrations, officials said on Saturday.

The containers have been placed in such a way that no one is able to see inside the premises of the Mughal-era fort, from where the Prime Minister addresses the nation on Independence Day, a senior police officer said.

Nobody would be able to peek inside the fort from the Chandani Chowk area.

This is the first time that police have put up such a high wall, officials said, adding the containers would be decorated with graffiti.

On Republic Day this year, a large number of protesters demanding the repeal of the three farm laws had forced their way into Red Fort. They even hoisted flags from the ramparts of the fort where the PM unfurls the Tricolour on Independence Day. On January 26, the national capital witnessed clashes between protesters and police during the tractor parade by farmers. A total of 394 police personnel were injured while 30 police vehicles were damaged in the violence.

In July, Balaji Srivastava, the then Delhi Police Commissioner, had issued orders, prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like drones, paragliders, and hot air balloons.

The order shall remain in force in the national capital for a period of 32 days till August 16.

The Delhi Police has seized a drone that was flying near Vijay Ghat, the backside of the Red Fort.

The Jaguar highway patrolling team of north district was patrolling in the area on Monday when it saw a drone near Vijay Ghat. A web series was being shot in the area, police said, adding permission was granted to shoot the show but no sanction was given to fly a drone. A case was registered in this regard under relevant sections at Kotwali police station and the device seized.

