Left Menu

3 injured as building collapses in northeast Delhi

Three people were injured when a two-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhis Nand Nagri area on Saturday, police said.They were taken to a hospital, the police said, adding that another person may still be buried under the debris.According to fire department officials, a call was received around 1.30 pm about the house collapse in an auto market in Nand Nagri, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.The building which collapsed had shops on the ground floor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 16:43 IST
3 injured as building collapses in northeast Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were injured when a two-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Saturday, police said.

They were taken to a hospital, the police said, adding that another person may still be buried under the debris.

According to fire department officials, a call was received around 1.30 pm about the house collapse in an auto market in Nand Nagri, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The building which collapsed had shops on the ground floor. One person was taken out by the public and another was rescued by Delhi Fire Services officials, DFS Director Atul Garg said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to say he was monitoring the situation.

''This accident of house collapse is very sad. All possible help is being provided for relief and rescue. I am continuously monitoring the incident through the district administration,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The police said the house was owned by Dhani Ram, who was living there with his family.

The injured, Dhani Ram (65), his wife Anaro Devi (65) and Rajkumar (64), have been shifted to GTB hospital. There is a possibility that one more person may still be under the debris, a senior police officer said.

The search operation is still underway, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021