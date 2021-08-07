Maha: Man held with 34 stolen mobile phones

A 30-year-old man was arrested from Saphala in Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly stealing mobile phones from a shop where he was working earlier, police said on Saturday.

A total of 34 handsets of different brands worth Rs 5 lakh were recovered from the accused who was identified with the help of CCTV footage, an official said. In an FIR, the shopkeeper had claimed that some mobile phones were stolen from his shop between February and August 3 this year.

