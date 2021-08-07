AP government with Centre's help creates brand value for handlooms, imparts training to weavers: Textile Minister MG Reddy

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's swadeshi movement to boycott foreign clothing and promote khadi, Andhra Pradesh Handloom and Textile Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Friday said that the State government with the support of the Centre is developing marketing facilities and creating brand value for handlooms, and also imparting proper training to weavers. Addressing a program organised to celebrate National Handloom Day at Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (APCO) Bhavan in Vijayawada, Reddy said, "Jagan government is following the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi. Development means not mere construction of massive buildings but developing rural India. Providing all facilities at the rural level is our CM's definition of development. The State government with the support of the central government is developing marketing facilities for handlooms through online marketing portals like Amazon, Flipkart, etc. We will create brand value for handlooms, and give training to future generations with expert artisans."

Suicides by handloom weavers have dropped significantly in Andhra Pradesh with the introduction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government's "YSR Nethanna Nestham" welfare scheme, said State Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday. "The suicides of weavers in the state have dropped significantly with the YSRCP government's "YSR Nethanna Nestham" welfare scheme. Handloom is a unique Indian identity. The weaving community should make use of handholding being given by the government. Gram Swaraj and Rural Development are the focus of the YSRCP govt," said the State Advisor while addressing the program.

Advertisement

A special postal stamp was also released on the occasion. Some beneficiaries of the "YSR Nethanna Nestham" welfare scheme were also handed over cheques. Artisans who won National awards were felicitated with mementoes at the program.

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contributions of the handloom weavers of the country and to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in the Calcutta Town hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government. The first National Handloom Day was organised by PM Modi in Chennai, in 2015, with the main aim to make people aware of the rich history of Indian handloom. Not only does the day celebrate India's rich handloom heritage but also commemorates 1905's Swadeshi Movement, one of the several movements in India's freedom struggle.

Last year, PM Modi launched several campaigns to help the handloom industry, after the COVID pandemic started disrupting the economy. Several programs like the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', 'vocal for local' campaign, and 'Make in India' were launched to solidify the country's positioning in the global textile market. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)