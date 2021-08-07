Left Menu

Massive search operation continues for second day in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-08-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 17:45 IST
Massive search operation continues for second day in J-K's Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

A massive search operation continued for the second day on Saturday in a dense forest area in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir where two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter by security forces, officials said.

The joint operation by the police and the army in remote Pangai village, located in a forested area of Thanamandi, was launched early Friday following information about the presence of three to four terrorists, including two foreign nationals, there.

“The operation is going on but no fresh contact was established with the suspected terrorists believed to be holed up in the dense forest,” an Army official said.

Two LeT terrorists were killed in a fierce gunfight in the forest area on Friday and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them, they said.

The bodies of both the terrorists were removed to a local hospital where their post-mortem was conducted on Saturday, the officials said, adding the identity of the deceased is still awaited but they are most likely from Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021