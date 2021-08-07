Olympics-Athletics-United States win women's 4x400m relay at Tokyo Olympics
Updated: 07-08-2021 18:08 IST
The United States won gold in the women's 4x400 metres relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Poland took the silver medal while Jamaica took the bronze.
