State will achieve 100 pc Covid vaccination in four months: Uttrakhand CM Dhami

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with state health minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat inaugurated the Mega Vaccination Camp at Sant Nirankari Bhawan in Dehradun on Saturday,

ANI | Dehradun (Uttrakhand) | Updated: 07-08-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 18:12 IST
Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and state health minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"The world's largest COVID vaccination campaign is being run in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the state, vaccination is being done by the state government by setting up camps in the farthest reaches of the state. 100 per cent Kovid-19 vaccination will be done in the state in four months." said Dhami. "In four months, the state will achieve 100 per cent COVID vaccination," he added.

Later, the Chief Minister met the people who came for vaccination and inquired about their well being. "A target of one thousand vaccinations has been set in Sant Nirankari Bhawan today. Today a target has been set to conduct 1.5 lakh Covid vaccinations in the state. For this 750 camps have been set up." said the state health minister.

According to the data given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of people who have been vaccinated with the first dose in-state are 48,82,205, and the number of people who have been vaccinated with the second dose is 15,42,125 and people of the state who are fully vaccinated are 64,24,330. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

