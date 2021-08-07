CRPF head constable commits suicide in Delhi
A CRPF head constable allegedly hanged himself to death here on Saturday, police said.
Shaji (52) was found hanging from a tree in front of Samriti Van Park near his house in Mayur Vihar Phase-III in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, they said, adding no injury marks were found on his body.
He was posted as head constable (driver) in Central Reserve Police Force at CGO complex.
No suicide note was found in his possession.
The victim had been transferred to Jharkhand one month ago, his son told police.
He was suffering from depression, a senior police officer said.
The family members have not complained of foul play, police said, adding further investigation is on.
