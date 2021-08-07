Left Menu

CRPF head constable commits suicide in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 18:23 IST
CRPF head constable commits suicide in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A CRPF head constable allegedly hanged himself to death here on Saturday, police said.

Shaji (52) was found hanging from a tree in front of Samriti Van Park near his house in Mayur Vihar Phase-III in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, they said, adding no injury marks were found on his body.

He was posted as head constable (driver) in Central Reserve Police Force at CGO complex.

No suicide note was found in his possession.

The victim had been transferred to Jharkhand one month ago, his son told police.

He was suffering from depression, a senior police officer said.

The family members have not complained of foul play, police said, adding further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021