World News Roundup: Thai police detain man over death of Swiss tourist; New ASEAN envoy to Myanmar says he wants full access when he visits and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Thai police detain man over death of Swiss tourist

Advertisement

Thai police on Saturday said that a man had been taken into custody for the death of a Swiss tourist on the island of Phuket earlier this week. "In Phuket, we have good news. It's finished," police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk told reporters.

New ASEAN envoy to Myanmar says he wants full access when he visits

The Brunei diplomat appointed by a Southeast Asian regional bloc as its special envoy to Myanmar said on Saturday he should be given full access to all parties when he visits the strife-torn country, where the military overthrew an elected government. Speaking days after his appointment by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Erywan Yusof gave no date for his visit to Myanmar, whose civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/suu-kyis-trial-set-start-myanmar-junta-rejects-un-rights-chiefs-statement-2021-06-14 and other officials have been detained since the Feb. 1 coup.

Italy's 5-Star Movement elects former PM Conte as leader

Italy's former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has been officially elected leader of the 5-Star Movement, ending months of uncertainty and division since he was first asked to head up the troubled party in February. 5-Star is the largest group in parliament following its triumph at 2018 elections when it took 32% of the vote, but its support has ebbed due to infighting and policy U-turns and it is now polling at around 16%.

Iran denies role in tanker attack, says seeks Gulf security

Iran on Saturday rejected as psychological warfare accusations that it was behind a deadly attack on a tanker off Oman's coast, and said Tehran sought to enhance the security of the strategic Gulf waterway. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy economies said on Friday Iran was threatening international peace and security and that all available evidence showed it was behind the attack on the Mercer Street tanker last week.

Australia suffers worst COVID day this year with millions in lockdown

Australia saw a record daily number of new coronavirus cases this year on Saturday, with the country's most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland recording a total of 361 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant. With about 15 million people in the three states, or 60% of Australia's population, under a strict lockdown, the country also reported five coronavirus-related deaths, one of the highest this year.

Thai anti-govt protesters clash with police in Bangkok

More than a thousand Thai anti-government protesters clashed with police on Saturday, as they protested against the government's failure to handle coronavirus outbreaks and its impact on the economy. The protesters marched toward Government House, the office of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, demanding his resignation.

Knife attacker on Tokyo commuter train wanted to kill 'happy women'- NHK

The man alleged to have wounded 10 people in a knife attack on a Tokyo commuter train late on Friday told police he became incensed when he saw women who "looked happy" and wanted to kill them, Japanese media reported on Saturday. Police arrested the 36-year-old man in another part of Tokyo after he slashed and stabbed people in the attack at about 8:40 pm (1140 GMT) on Friday on a train on the Odakyu Line in the western part of the city, media reported.

Uzbek President Mirziyoyev set to run for second term

Uzbekistan's ruling Liberal Democratic party plans to nominate President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as its candidate in the Oct. 24 election, the party said on Saturday. Mirziyoyev, 64, is widely expected to run for a second term, and win, but has so far made no comment on his plans. He came to power in 2016 following the death of Islam Karimov, the Central Asian nation's former Soviet leader and first president.

Poland to dissolve judges' Disciplinary Chamber to meet EU demands

Poland will do away with a disciplinary system for judges which the EU's top court has ruled violates EU law, the head of the ruling PiS party said, in a bid to diffuse a row that could result in financial penalties against the country. Poland faces an Aug. 16 deadline set by the European Commission to disband the Disciplinary Chamber, which the EU says is being used to pressure judges or to exert political control over judicial decisions, and undercuts the bloc's laws.

Wildfire rages north of Athens on fifth day of Greece blazes

Flames swept through a town near Athens overnight as wildfires burned across Greece for a fifth day on Saturday, and hundreds of people were evacuated by ferry from the island of Evia east of the capital. The fire on Mount Parnitha on the outskirts of Athens has forced the evacuation of thousands of people since late Thursday, with emergency crews facing winds and high temperatures as they battle to contain it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)