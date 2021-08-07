Left Menu

10 Bangladeshis arrested in Bengal's Coochbehar

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-08-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 18:33 IST
10 Bangladeshis arrested in Bengal's Coochbehar
  • Country:
  • India

Ten Bangladeshis were apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) when they were attempting to illegally enter India through Coochbehar district of West Bengal on Saturday, an official of the paramilitary force said.

The Bangladeshis, including five children, four women and a man, were nabbed by the BSF's 192nd Battalion under the Guwahati Frontier near Sabri border outpost in the district, he said.

All the arrested persons are residents of Kurigram district of Bangladesh, and the adults are migrant labourers.

''While ensuring effective border management and operating 24×7 with arduous challenges…192 BN under the aegis of BSF_Guwahati Frontier apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals trying to cross international border illegally on Indo-Bangladesh border,'' the BSF tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021