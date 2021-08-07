10 Bangladeshis arrested in Bengal's Coochbehar
- Country:
- India
Ten Bangladeshis were apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) when they were attempting to illegally enter India through Coochbehar district of West Bengal on Saturday, an official of the paramilitary force said.
The Bangladeshis, including five children, four women and a man, were nabbed by the BSF's 192nd Battalion under the Guwahati Frontier near Sabri border outpost in the district, he said.
All the arrested persons are residents of Kurigram district of Bangladesh, and the adults are migrant labourers.
''While ensuring effective border management and operating 24×7 with arduous challenges…192 BN under the aegis of BSF_Guwahati Frontier apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals trying to cross international border illegally on Indo-Bangladesh border,'' the BSF tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-Bangladesh's Mushfiqur to miss Australia T20 series
Cricket-Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 23 runs to tie T20 series
BSF nabs 3 Bangladeshi women trying to cross border illegally
BSF hands over to Bangladesh minor boy who crossed international border
Zimbabwe fights back to level series against Bangladesh