10 Bangladeshis arrested in Bengal's Coochbehar

Ten Bangladeshis were apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) when they were attempting to illegally enter India through Coochbehar district of West Bengal on Saturday, an official of the paramilitary force said.

The Bangladeshis, including five children, four women and a man, were nabbed by the BSF's 192nd Battalion under the Guwahati Frontier near Sabri border outpost in the district, he said.

All the arrested persons are residents of Kurigram district of Bangladesh, and the adults are migrant labourers.

''While ensuring effective border management and operating 24×7 with arduous challenges…192 BN under the aegis of BSF_Guwahati Frontier apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals trying to cross international border illegally on Indo-Bangladesh border,'' the BSF tweeted.

