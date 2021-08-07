Olympics-Baseball-Japan win gold medal with 2-0 victory over United States
Reuters | Yokohama | Updated: 07-08-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 18:33 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan won the Olympic gold medal in baseball at the Tokyo Games on Saturday by beating the United States 2-0.
The U.S. claimed the silver medal and the Dominican Republic took bronze earlier on Saturday by defeating South Korea 10-6.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- United States
- Dominican Republic
- U.S.
- Tokyo Games
- Japan
- Olympic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. moves to drop charges against Chinese researcher arrested on visa fraud
U.S. moves to drop visa fraud charges against Chinese researcher
Olympics-Softball-Mexico to take on U.S. in clash of familiar foes - and fiancees
U.S. seeks 'reliable, predictable' way forward with North Korea
Olympics-Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief