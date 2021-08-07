HC asks Delhi govt to look into plea of student related to scheme facilitating coaching classes

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 18:47 IST
The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to examine a plea by a law student and give necessary directions after he sought assistance under a scheme facilitating coaching classes and claimed it was presently suspended on account of COVID-19.

Shrikant Prasad, a student in the final year of Delhi University’s LL.B. course, sought the implementation of the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantari Pratibha Vikas Yojana which was announced in September 2019 for providing funds to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and other category students for attending coaching classes for certain competitive exams in India.

“GNCTD (Delhi government) is directed to examine the matter and give appropriate directions to the Academy (coaching centre) in terms of the Scheme,” ordered Justice Prateek Jalan.

The court at the same time granted liberty to Prasad to approach it again if the need arises.

Prasad stated that he aspired to take the judicial services examination in the State of Rajasthan and has enrolled with a coaching centre approved under the scheme.

It was his grievance that he was not being given access to classes conducted by the coaching centre during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The petitioner (Prasad) enrolled in the abovementioned scheme classes and the documents have been submitted but the classes are suspended on the pretext of COVID-19. The online classes are not being started for providing the benefits under the scheme,” the petition reads.

He informed the court that classes were being conducted for fee-paying students of the coaching centre.

In his petition, Prasad submitted that the coaching centre claimed that the government authorities were yet to start “the online mode of classes for the scheme students”.

Prasad thus moved the high court seeking directions to the Delhi government to ensure that classes are provided to him in terms of the scheme.

