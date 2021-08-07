Lt Governor, CM congratulate gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-08-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 18:53 IST
Puducherry, Aug 7 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy have congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal at the ongoing Olympics games in Tokyo, Japan.
In her message, the Lieutenant Governor expressed delight to the sportsman for bagging the first gold medal for the country in javelin throw.
The Chief Minister, too, congratulated the medalist and said the athlete has made the country proud.
