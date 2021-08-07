Olympics-Handball-France win gold with 25-23 victory over Denmark
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 19:05 IST
France claimed the Olympic men's handball gold medal with a 25-23 victory over Denmark in the final at the Olympics on Saturday.
Denmark had to settle for the silver medal while Spain took bronze with a 33-31 win over Egypt.
