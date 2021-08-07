Telangana giving top priority to handloom sector:CM

Hyderabad, Aug 7 (PTI): Telangana is the only state in the country that is giving pension for handloom workers, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Saturday.

Conveying his greetings to the handloom workers in the state on the occasion of National Handloom Day, Rao said the government is successfully implementing several schemes for the workers of the sector.

The state government is also providing its share to the handloom societies and also providing subsidies for yarn, dyes and chemicals, the chief minister said.

He said the exclusive handloom craft of Telangana mirrors Indian art and culture and under the TRS rule, the government is giving utmost priority to the handloom sector and developing it.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

