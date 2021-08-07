Left Menu

Lt Governor, CM congratulate gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-08-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 19:17 IST
(EDS: Adding Home Minister's message) Puducherry, Aug 7 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy have congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal at the ongoing Olympics games in Tokyo, Japan.

In her message, the Lieutenant Governor expressed delight to the sportsman for bagging the first gold medal for the country in javelin throw.

The Chief Minister congratulated the medalist and said the athlete has made the country proud.

Territorial Home Minister A Namassivayam, too, congratulated the sportsman.

In his message, Namassivayam said,''By this great feat, Neeraj Chopra has brought laurels to India and I felicitate him on behalf of the people of Puducherry.'' PTI Cor NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

