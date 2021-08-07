Lt Governor, CM congratulate gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

(EDS: Adding Home Minister's message) Puducherry, Aug 7 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy have congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal at the ongoing Olympics games in Tokyo, Japan.

In her message, the Lieutenant Governor expressed delight to the sportsman for bagging the first gold medal for the country in javelin throw.

The Chief Minister congratulated the medalist and said the athlete has made the country proud.

Territorial Home Minister A Namassivayam, too, congratulated the sportsman.

In his message, Namassivayam said,''By this great feat, Neeraj Chopra has brought laurels to India and I felicitate him on behalf of the people of Puducherry.'' PTI Cor NVG NVG

