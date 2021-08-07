Left Menu

Man accused of making fake FB account of Goa CM gets bail

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-08-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 19:37 IST
Man accused of making fake FB account of Goa CM gets bail
  • Country:
  • India

A Goa court on Saturday granted bail to a man accused of creating a fake Facebook account in the name of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and demanding money.

Mohammad Sakir Hussain (26), hailing from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on August 2 under Information Technology provisions. Judicial First Class Magistrate Puja Desai granted bail to Hussain on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and two sureties of the same amount observing that he was in jail since August 2 and probe from here on would primarily involve information from service providers and other institutes, which would take considerable amount of time.

Advocate Damodar Dhond represented the accused while state was represented by Assistant Public Prosecutor P Phadte.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021