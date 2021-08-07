Left Menu

Undertrial dies after falling sick in district jail in UP’s Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 07-08-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 19:39 IST
Undertrial dies after falling sick in district jail in UP’s Pratapgarh
  • Country:
  • India

An undertrial prisoner in the district jail here died after suddenly falling sick, authorities said on Saturday.

Budhai Saroj (60), a resident of Sangramgarh police station area, was lodged in the jail along with his grandson for the past two months for alleged involvement in a life-threatening attack on someone, District Jail superintendent RP Chaudhary said.

On Friday night, he complained of breathlessness, following which he was taken to the medical college, where doctors declared him dead.

The family of the deceased has been informed, authorities said, adding the body was sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021