Indore Police seizes drugs worth Rs 1.10 crore from drug dealer

A Crime Branch of Indore Police on Saturday arrested a drug dealer, Ayyub Shah of Mandsaur district for illegally possessing drugs worth Rs 1.10 crore.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-08-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 19:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Crime Branch of Indore Police on Saturday arrested a drug dealer, Ayyub Shah of Mandsaur district for illegally possessing drugs worth Rs 1.10 crore. Guruprasad Parasar, Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police, Indore, informed that Ayyub Shah of Mandsaur district was arrested after the police had seized drugs worth Rs 1.10 crore from his illegal possession.

"Earlier, the Crime Branch had caught 70 kg MDMA DRUGS, for which Ayyub was found out during interrogation of accused Dinesh Agarwal, Ved Vyas and Raees," added Police. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

