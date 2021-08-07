Left Menu

MP: Man held in Indore with 1.1 kg MDMA worth Rs 1.1 cr

As part of Operation Prahar against illegal drug trade, 34 members of this gang have been held in the past seven months, he informed.Those arrested as part of this ring, including a drug factory operator in Hyderabad in Telangana, have confessed to supplying MDMA to pubs, gyms, discotheques, bars and at private parties, police said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-08-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 19:53 IST
MP: Man held in Indore with 1.1 kg MDMA worth Rs 1.1 cr
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man was arrested with 1.1 kilograms of psychoactive drug MDMA worth around Rs 1.1 crore in the illicit market, police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, Ayyub Shah was held from Indore-Ujjain road in Sanver here, and the drug, also known as ecstasy in street lingo, was found in his backpacks, said Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police Guruprasad Parashar.

''Shah is a resident of Mandsaur and is involved in smuggling MDMA to Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. He is linked to a gang from which 70 kilograms of MDMA were seized in Indore on January 5. As part of Operation Prahar against illegal drug trade, 34 members of this gang have been held in the past seven months,'' he informed.

Those arrested as part of this ring, including a drug factory operator in Hyderabad in Telangana, have confessed to supplying MDMA to pubs, gyms, discotheques, bars and at private parties, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021