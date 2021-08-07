Left Menu

Kerala's LoP demands setting up of COVID 19 relief commission

Kerala's Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan called for setting up a COVID Disaster Management Commission in order to revive the economy, which has been hard hit by the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 07-08-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 19:58 IST
Kerala's LoP demands setting up of COVID 19 relief commission
sdf. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan called for setting up a COVID Disaster Management Commission in order to revive the economy, which has been hard hit by the Covid-19-induced lockdown. He said that the commission should have experts from various sectors. The commission should submit a report to the government on measures needed to be taken to revive the economy, and it should implement the measures in consultation with the opposition parties.

The Congress leader said that the government should spend a corpus of Rs 10,000 in providing assistance to poor families. "This will result in the circulation of money, which in turn will return to the government in the form of taxes," he said. Satheesan also slammed the government's new order on COVID restriction, mandating negative RT-PCR test for visiting public places, including shops, for unvaccinated people. "It is not practical as 57 per cent of the population have not received jabs. The government should explore options to open the markets for all seven days a week. It should see the prevailing COVID issue as a health problem and not as a law and order problem."

He also demanded that the government should provide COVID vaccines at a subsidised rate in all private hospitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021