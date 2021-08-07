Left Menu

Policeman killed in militant attack in J&K's Kulgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:06 IST
A policeman was killed Saturday in a militant attack on a police party in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

''Terrorists attacked a police party at Pombai in Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam district by opening firing, resulting in injuries to one cop,'' an official said.

He said the policeman, identified as Nisar Ahmad Wagay, succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers, the officials added.

