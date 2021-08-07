Left Menu

Major ammunition haul in West Bengal, 30 countrymade bombs seized by BSF

In a massive ammunition haul, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized a consignment of 30 countrymade bombs from Border Out Post (BoP) Nimtita in West Bengal's Malda district.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:15 IST
Major ammunition haul in West Bengal, 30 countrymade bombs seized by BSF
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a massive ammunition haul, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized a consignment of 30 countrymade bombs from Border Out Post (BoP) Nimtita in West Bengal's Malda district. The troops of 78th Battallion of the BSF under South Bengal frontier seized these bombs on early Saturday on a real-time intelligence input that smugglers had hidden 30 indigenous bombs at a particular place in Jaladhi Pur Litchi Bagan and the bombs could be used against BSF jawans.

The paramilitary force thwarted the nefarious act of the perpetrators in a joint operation carried out along with the West Bengal Police. "On August 7, 2021, the vigilant BSF troops under South Bengal Frontier along with local police in the area of Border Out Post Nimtita, 78 Battalion seized 30 country-made bombs from the area of village Jaladhi Pur, Litchi Bagan, Nimtita," BSF said.

As soon as the Intelligence Branch of the BSF got the input and the message was received by the Company Commander, Border Out Post Nimtita, he formed a special team that included the police officers of Samsherganj police station. In this joint operation, the raiding party conducted a thorough search in the entire area from 12.10 am to 2 am on Saturday and 30 country-made bombs were recovered from the spot.The seized country-made bombs will be destroyed by the Police Bomb Disposal team by taking away these bombs to the right and safe place, said the BSF.

Vishwabandhu, Officiating Commanding Officer, 78 Battalion stated that this area of his battalion has been very dangerous for duty, where smugglers use sharp weapons, stones, sticks, and country-made bombs on the troops for forcibly smuggling cattle and drugs. "But the intelligence team of our battalion destroyed the plans of the smugglers before any untoward incident," Vishwabandhu said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021