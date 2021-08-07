Left Menu

2 rape accused held in J&K

PTI | Anantnag | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:22 IST
Two men, facing charges in connection with alleged abduction and rape of a minor girl, were arrested after months of hunt from their village in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Javed Ahmad Wagay and Mohammad Yousuf, wanted in the case registered at Gool police station in Ramban district early this year, went underground to evade arrest, they said.

The duo was arrested from Larkipora village, a police spokesperson said.

“Both the absconders were presented before a local court at Ramban and have been sent to judicial custody at district jail, Udhampur,” the spokesperson said.

