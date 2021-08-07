Left Menu

Italian police nab woman reputed to be Naples crime boss

But the Carabinieri press office posted a dispatch by the Italian news agency ANSA saying Licciardi was nabbed at Romes Ciampino Airport as she checked in luggage for a flight to Spain.Investigators have alleged that Licciardi ran extortion rackets as head of the Licciardi Camorra crime syndicate clan.She didnt bat an eyelash when the officers blocked her and served the warrant signed by the Naples prosecutors office, ANSA said.When first arrested in 2001 after she was stopped as she drove a car near Naples, Licciardi had figured among Italys top-30 wanted fugitives.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:29 IST
Italian police nab woman reputed to be Naples crime boss
  • Country:
  • Italy

A reputed top Naples crime syndicate boss was arrested Saturday as she was about to board a flight to Spain. Italian authorities said.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese praised the arrest of Maria Licciardi, 70, by Carabinieri officers on orders of Naples prosecutors.

Police from the paramilitary Carabinieri's special operations unit who carried out the arrest weren't immediately available for details. But the Carabinieri press office posted a dispatch by the Italian news agency ANSA saying Licciardi was nabbed at Rome's Ciampino Airport as she checked in luggage for a flight to Spain.

Investigators have alleged that Licciardi ran extortion rackets as head of the Licciardi Camorra crime syndicate clan.

“She didn't bat an eyelash when the officers blocked her and served the warrant signed by the Naples prosecutors' office,” ANSA said.

When first arrested in 2001 after she was stopped as she drove a car near Naples, Licciardi had figured among Italy's top-30 wanted fugitives. She was released from prison in 2009 after serving time for convictions of Mafia-connected crimes.

Nicknamed “'a piccirella,” (''a little one'') by mobsters for her petite build, Licciardi was one of the victors in a long-running blood feud between alliances of clans that left Naples littered nearly daily with bodies earlier this century, prosecutors say.

Naples prosecutors, in a 2009 interview with The AP, described Licciardi as a true “madrina,'' or ”godmother,'' in the Camorra syndicate. Her brother was a clan boss and she made decisions for the crime family along with other clan bosses, prosecutors said.

The extortion of local business owners, drug trafficking and the infiltration of public works contracts are traditional sources of illicit revenue for the Naples'-based Camorra, one of Italy's major crime syndicates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021