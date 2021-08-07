MP: 3-year-old girl falls into open borewell in Ujjain, dies

Left Menu

A 3-year-old girl died after falling into a borewell in Madhya Pradeshs Ujjain district on Saturday, a police official said. The incident took place in Jogkhedi village when the girl was playing, said Bherugarh police station in charge Pravin Pathak.The girl slipped into the open borewell and got stuck at a depth of 10-12 feet.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:31 IST
A 3-year-old girl died after falling into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Saturday, a police official said. The incident took place in Jogkhedi village when the girl was playing, said Bherugarh police station in charge Pravin Pathak.

''The girl slipped into the open borewell and got stuck at a depth of 10-12 feet. Villagers rescued the girl before the arrival of police and rushed her to a nearby hospital but, unfortunately, she was declared dead on arrival. Legal action will be taken against the borewell owner after a probe,'' he said.

