Four drug peddlers held in J-K

Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with 22.5 grams heroin and 30,000 banned capsules in two separate operations in Samba and Jammu districts, police said on Saturday. Hasham Ali and Liyaqat Ali, both residents of Vijaypur, were arrested after 22.5 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession during frisking near Pekheri in Samba district on Saturday, a police spokesperson said. Shoukat Ahmad and Mashkoor Ahmad, both residents of north Kashmir's Kupwara, were arrested when 30,000 banned capsules of Spasmo Proxyvon were recovered from them during checking at Jhajjar Kotli on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday, the spokesperson said. The police said all the four were booked under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is underway.

