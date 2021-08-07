'Open house' to be held every week for personnel to raise their grievances: Delhi Police chief

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday announced that an 'open house' will be held every week for personnel of the force to raise their grievances and unsorted issues with him. Addressing over 10,550 police personnel of all ranks through video conference, he said the 'open house' will be held every Friday. Ahead of Independence Day, Asthana asked the local police to draft the cooperation of street vendors, small shop keepers, auto drivers, rickshawalas etc in a ''big way'' so that they can act as the ''eyes and ears'' of Delhi Police against terrorist or criminal designs. Asthana, who took over as Delhi Police commissioner on July 27, told the Station House Officers, Inspectors and Investigation Officers that time has come for evidence-based policing and scientific investigation, and said ''the barometer of your performance is public satisfaction'' while drawing the attention of the personnel towards the importance of citizen service delivery.

Asthana also said communal harmony is of utmost importance in the national capital and it has to be maintained by police through engagement with leaders and respectable of all communities, it said. ''The Delhi Police personnel have to deal with plethora of issues that are unique to the city. Your work in areas of law and order, VVIP security and crime investigation are praiseworthy. It needs to be kept up and enhanced,'' he said.

Assuring that no policeman will face any difficulty for bonafide discharge of duty, Asthana said it is the job of the senior leadership to take care of the force as mentors and not find faults with them unnecessarily. Noting that the time has come for evidence-based policing and scientific investigation, the commissioner said most of the battle of investigation is fought in court when evidence is appreciated. ''If undertaken properly from the beginning, cases would result in a conviction and enhance police credibility,'' the statement quoting him said. He said, ''Professional work will earn you respect of the masses as well as courts.'' More and more use of e-beatbook should be done on ground as also the Interoperable Criminal Justice System and Integrated Complaints Monitoring System for prevention and investigation of crimes, Asthana said. Also, action must be enhanced to crackdown on organized crimes like extortion, narcotics, bootlegging, gambling, human trafficking etc, he pointed out.

Complainants, victims and visitors to police stations should be treated politely and empathetically by giving time and attention to them, he told the SHOs. ''Let there be fear of police among criminals and sense of security among the law-abiding citizens,'' he said. In view of the upcoming Independence Day, Asthana directed the local police to draft in a big way the cooperation of street vendors, small shopkeepers, auto-drivers, rickshawalas etc who act as the Delhi Police's our ''eyes and ears'' against terrorist or criminal designs. He said all the visitors to the city form their first impression from the traffic situation and therefore, traffic police personnel have the responsibility to not only keep the vehicular flow smooth but also give the best impression of the Delhi Police to the public by use of modern technology and road science, the statement quoting him said. ''All good work by policemen and women will be richly rewarded. The grievance of the personnel will be heard empathetically and solution will be found out,'' he said. Asthana also mentioned the decision to begin an 'open house' every Friday whereby aggrieved police personnel can visit the commissioner's office for redressal of their grievances, it said. On staff welfare, Asthana said the Delhi Police is in the process of operationalising the Police Housing Corporation to look after the maintenance and repairs of police staff quarters which will end the dependence on other agencies for maintenance and upkeep of police colonies and establishments.

