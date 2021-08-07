Nitish congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning Olympics gold

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Saturday congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics.

In his congratulatory message, Kumar extended his best wishes for a bright future to the young athlete who became the first Indian to win Olympic gold in a track and field event.

The Bihar chief minister lauded the 23 years old army man for making the country proud.

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav also came out with a message hailing the feat of Chopra, who became only the second Indian after ace shooter Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold.

