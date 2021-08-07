Left Menu

Nitish congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning Olympics gold

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-08-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 21:25 IST
The Bihar chief minister lauded the 23 years old army man for making the country proud. Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Saturday congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics.

In his congratulatory message, Kumar extended his best wishes for a bright future to the young athlete who became the first Indian to win Olympic gold in a track and field event.

The Bihar chief minister lauded the 23 years old army man for making the country proud.

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav also came out with a message hailing the feat of Chopra, who became only the second Indian after ace shooter Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

