1 killed, 3 injured as building collapses in northeast Delhi

A 60-year-old man died and three others were injured when a two-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Saturday, police said. According to fire department officials, a call was received around 1.30 pm about the house collapse in an auto market in Nand Nagri, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The building which collapsed had shops on the ground floor. One person was pulled out from the rubble by people and another was rescued by Delhi Fire Services officials, DFS Director Atul Garg said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to say he was monitoring the situation.

''This accident of house collapse is very sad. All possible help is being provided for relief and rescue. I am continuously monitoring the incident through the district administration,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The police said the house was owned by one Dhani Ram, who was living there with his family.

The injured, identified as Dhani Ram (65), his wife Anaro Devi (65) and Rajkumar (64), have been shifted to GTB hospital, a senior police officer said.

One Kanti Lal, a resident of Nand Nagri, was found trapped inside the debris and later shifted to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Legal action into the incident is being initiated accordingly, the officer said. Chairman of the Standing Commitee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation Beer Singh Panwar said he and other senior officials of the EDMC visited the site of the incident and tried to get the rescue work done.

Panwar said the building was a little over 10-years-old, and it seems the landlord had ''tried to do some extra construction after a crack had occurred on the ground floor-level''. The EDMC later in a statement said as per information received a two-storey building having 22 sq yards area had collapsed in the Nand Nagri E-Block area. The building was old but the owner was erecting extra columns.

Three people were injured and one person, who was walking on the road, died in the incident. The road has been cleared of debris.

EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand was quoting as saying in the statement that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

In a meeting held on Friday, the commissioner had already directed officials to mark dangerous buildings and take necessary action, it said.

