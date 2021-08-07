Left Menu

Mumbai: 2 women kill man during argument in Chembur

The two women have been arrested for murder, the official informed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 21:51 IST
A 33-year-old man was killed in Chembur in Mumbai allegedly by two women over an old enmity, police said on Saturday.

An official said the incident took place in Vashinaka area on Friday evening when Sunil Jambhulkar had a heated argument on old issues with Usha Mane (22) and Karuna Mane (25), an RCF police station official said.

''During the argument, Jambhulkar used foul language after which both the women hit him with a wooden stick, rendering him unconscious, and then strangled him with a piece of cloth. A police team rushed Jambhulkar to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The two women have been arrested for murder,'' the official informed.

