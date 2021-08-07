2 persons killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand
Two persons were killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said.
A 45-year-old farmer was working in his field in Karkatta village, while a 13-year-old boy was returning home in Kuhkuhu village, when they were struck by lightning, an officer said.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, he added.
