ED records statements 15 persons after searches at college linked to Anil Deshmukh
- Country:
- India
After conducting searches at a college here which is said to be controlled by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has so far recorded the statements of 15 persons, a police official said on Saturday.
An ED team from Mumbai conducted searches at the Nagpur Institute Of Technology (NIT) on Friday, reportedly as part of its money laundering probe against the NCP leader.
The Central agency also recorded the statements of seven persons on Friday and eight more on Saturday, the official said.
All these persons were linked to NIT and Sai Trading company, sources said.
The ED started its probe after the CBI registered a case against Deshmukh in connection with corruption allegations made against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in March 2021. Deshmukh stepped down as home minister in April.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Two dead, eight injured as house collapses in Mumbai's Govandi
Mumbai guardian minister asks BMC to set up public washrooms for trans people
Maharashtra: NDRF shifts people from Chikhali to safer locations amid flood due to rain
Indian Navy mobilises rescue teams for flood relief, evacuation in Maharashtra
Maha: Rains disrupt traffic on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway; Karnataka-bound vehicles stopped in Kolhapur