Left Menu

ED records statements 15 persons after searches at college linked to Anil Deshmukh

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-08-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 22:16 IST
ED records statements 15 persons after searches at college linked to Anil Deshmukh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After conducting searches at a college here which is said to be controlled by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has so far recorded the statements of 15 persons, a police official said on Saturday.

An ED team from Mumbai conducted searches at the Nagpur Institute Of Technology (NIT) on Friday, reportedly as part of its money laundering probe against the NCP leader.

The Central agency also recorded the statements of seven persons on Friday and eight more on Saturday, the official said.

All these persons were linked to NIT and Sai Trading company, sources said.

The ED started its probe after the CBI registered a case against Deshmukh in connection with corruption allegations made against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in March 2021. Deshmukh stepped down as home minister in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021