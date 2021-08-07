Left Menu

Maha: Yavatmal ZP school teacher held for raping student

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 07-08-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 22:22 IST
Maha: Yavatmal ZP school teacher held for raping student
A Zilla Parishad school teacher was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a student in Yavatmal in Maharashtra for the past two months, police said.

Arun Rathod (51), employed with Belora ZP school, was caught by people in an objectionable position in school and handed over to the police after a thrashing, an official said.

''He used to tell the student to stay back in class for tuition over the past two months and then rape her. He has been charged under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,'' the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

