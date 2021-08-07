2 teenagers feared drowned in Jharkhand's Amanat River

Two teenagers were feared drowned in Amanat River in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The boys, aged around 13, hailed from Batsara village and were swept away by strong currents in the river while taking bath in it, an officer said. The body of one of them has been recovered, while search is underway for the other, he said.

