One policeman was killed and two others were injured after terrorists fired indiscriminately on a police party at a crossing in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.They said the policemen came under attack when they were busy in managing the traffic at Adijan Crossing on their way back after escorting former minister Abdul Majid Padar to his residence.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-08-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 22:37 IST
1 policeman dead, 2 injured in terror attack in J&K's Kulgam
One policeman was killed and two others were injured after terrorists fired ''indiscriminately'' on a police party at a crossing in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said the policemen came under attack when they were busy in managing the traffic at Adijan Crossing on their way back after escorting former minister Abdul Majid Padar to his residence. ''Terrorists attacked the police party at Pombai in Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam district by opening fire, resulting in injuries to three cops,'' one of the officials said.

They said one of the injured policemen, identified as Nisar Ahmad Wagay, succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers, the officials added.

A police spokesman said preliminary investigation revealed that, a group of terrorists fired upon a police party headed by the local station house officer. ''In this terror incident, three police personnel sustained gunshot injuries and were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment,'' the spokesman said.

However, constable Nisar Ahmad Wagay succumbed to injuries, he added. ''Taking undue advantage of a huge traffic jam and presence of a large number of civilians, the terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the SHO and his escort party and managed to escape from the spot. ''However, to avoid collateral damage in view of huge rush, the police party exercised maximum restraint,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

