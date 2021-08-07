Four youths feared frowned in UP

Four youths were feared drowned when their boat capsized while crossing the Yamuna river in the district on Saturday, police said.

There were six youths, identified as Sonu Srivastava, Armaan, Tauheed Rehman, Sonu, Devesh Gupta and Gaurav Soni, who were crossing the river. Due to a strong current, their boat overturned in a deep stream and they started drowning, Jalaun's Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravi Kumar said.

Advertisement

The locals, including a boatmen, managed to save Sonu Srivastava and Armaan, but the other four were swept away by the strong current and were still missing, he said.

Senior officials were present on the spot and efforts were on to locate them with the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRFS) divers, Kumar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)