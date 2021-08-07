Left Menu

5 killed in truck-car collision in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-08-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 23:48 IST
Five people were killed in a collision between a truck and a car on a highway near Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased included three women and two men, they said.

The truck and the car collided with each other on the highway near Kuchaman town, killing five people, the police said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

''The death of five people in a road accident in Kuchaman City area of ​​Nagaur is extremely sad. My thoughts are with the bereaved family members,'' he tweeted.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

