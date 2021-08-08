Left Menu

Life without parole sought for man charged with killing 4

PTI | Fortwayne | Updated: 08-08-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 00:16 IST
Life without parole sought for man charged with killing 4

Prosecutors are seeking life without parole for a man charged in the killing of a woman and her three children.

Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron, 21, of Fort Wayne, who faces four counts of murder, appeared Friday in Allen Superior Court as prosecutors requested the sentence.

The bodies of Sarah Nicole Zent, 26; her sons, Carter Matthew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and daughter, Aubree Christine Zent, 2, were found on June 2 in a Fort Wayne home. All four died of stab wounds, and the mother also had been strangled, the Allen County coroner said.

Hancz-Barron was arrested hours later at an apartment complex in Lafayette more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from where the bodies were found.

Melanie Zent, Sarah Zent's mother, said she wants Hancz-Barron to be held with the general prison population “so he feels the fear every day because my babies died afraid.” “I need for him to fear for his life every day until he leaves this earth,” she said.

Public defender William Lebrato is listed in court records as Hancz-Barron's attorney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Geological analysis explains durability of Stonehenge megaliths

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021