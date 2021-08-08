Bike theft racket busted in Odisha, four held
Four people were arrested for allegedly being members of a motorcycle theft racket in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Saturday.
Acting on a complaint, a man, who was earlier held for a bike theft case, was picked up from Barabati area, an officer said.
During integration on Friday, the person revealed names of his accomplices and three others were apprehended, he said. At least 10 stolen motorcycles, a scooter and 15 mobile phones were recovered from their possession, according to the officer.
The gang used to target motorcycles that were parked outside the markets and disposed of the vehicles to people across the district at a low price, he said.
“There are other members of the gang and manhunt is on,” Kuakhia Police Station inspector in-charge Manoj Kumar Swain said.
The recovered bikes would be handed over to their owners in a day or two.
