Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Beirut port explosion investigator biased
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 08-08-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 00:32 IST
Lebanese group Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on Saturday that Tarek Bitar, the investigator of the Beirut port explosion was politically biased.
He criticised people he did not name for blaming Hezbollah for the presence of the ammmonium nitrate that caused the explosion.
