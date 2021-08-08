CRPF personnel seize huge cache of arms in Odisha
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-08-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 00:34 IST
- Country:
- India
CRPF personnel have seized a huge cache of arms and explosives suspected to have been hidden by Maoists in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said on Saturday.
Based on intelligence reports, the jawans conducted a combing operation and recovered the arms near Tadijhola village in Lanjigarh block of the district, they said.
Advertisement
The seized items include guns, gelatin sticks, detonators, wire bundles and Maoist banners, a police officer said.
Further investigation is underway, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lanjigarh
- Kalahandi district
- CRPF
- Odisha
Advertisement