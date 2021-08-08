Left Menu

CRPF personnel seize huge cache of arms in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-08-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 00:34 IST
CRPF personnel have seized a huge cache of arms and explosives suspected to have been hidden by Maoists in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said on Saturday.

Based on intelligence reports, the jawans conducted a combing operation and recovered the arms near Tadijhola village in Lanjigarh block of the district, they said.

The seized items include guns, gelatin sticks, detonators, wire bundles and Maoist banners, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

