CRPF personnel seize huge cache of arms in Odisha

CRPF personnel have seized a huge cache of arms and explosives suspected to have been hidden by Maoists in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said on Saturday.

Based on intelligence reports, the jawans conducted a combing operation and recovered the arms near Tadijhola village in Lanjigarh block of the district, they said.

The seized items include guns, gelatin sticks, detonators, wire bundles and Maoist banners, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

